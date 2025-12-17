POSCO restarts FINEX furnace No. 3 after extended outage

South Korean steelmaker POSCO has successfully restarted FINEX furnace No. 3 at its Pohang steelworks, resuming production after a prolonged period of repairs that followed a fire which occurred in November last year, according to local media reports.

The decision to bring the furnace back online comes as part of POSCO’s broader efforts to stabilize operational capacity and strengthen steelmaking output amid global market challenges.

Repair work, involving comprehensive maintenance and equipment replacement, continued for more than a year before culminating in this restart. For POSCO and its customers, this restart marks a crucial step toward full operational normalization in late 2025.

With an annual capacity around two million mt, FINEX furnace No. 3 accounts for roughly 10-12 percent of overall molten iron output at the Pohang plant, making its reactivation materially important for POSCO’s steel production capacity.