﻿
S. Korea starts AD probe on stainless flat steel from three countries

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:36:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced that it will initiate an antidumping duty investigation on certain flat rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia and Taiwan, after a complaint filed by South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) on July 20 this year.

The products subject to the probe are flat rolled stainless steel products, which have a thickness of 8 mm.

The investigation covers the period between 2017 and 2019.

In the event of an affirmative final decision, an antidumping duty of 9.18-10.65 percent would be imposed on the given products over the next five years.

The products subject to the AD investigation currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 4412.31.4011, 4412.31.4019, 4412.31.4021, 4412.31.4029, 4412.31.5010, 4412.31.5090, 4412.31.6010, 4412.31.6090, 4412.31.7010, 4412.31.7090, 4412.33.4010, 4412.33.4020, 4412.33.5000, 4412.33.6000, 4412.33.7000, 4412.34.4010, 4412.34.4020, 4412.34.5000, 4412.34.6000, 4412.34.7000, 4412.39.9000, 4412.99.4100, 4412.99.5100, 4412.99.6100 and 4412.99.9100.


Tags: East Asia and Pacific  quotas & duties  stainless  Korea S.  stainless


