S. Korea imposes provisional AD duty on stainless flats from three countries

Friday, 19 February 2021 11:29:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has announced its preliminary decision of antidumping duty investigation on certain flat rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The investigation was initiated in September 2020, following a petition from South Korean steelmaker Pohang Iron and Steel Co. (POSCO) on July 20 last year and covers the period between 2017 and 2019. The products subject to the provisional antidumping duty are flat rolled stainless steel products which have a thickness of 8 mm.

The provisional antidumping duties on the given products are at 49.04 percent for China, 29.68 percent for Indonesia and 9.20-9.51 percent for Taiwan.

The final decision is expected to be made in July this year.

The products subject to the provisional AD duty currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 7219.12.1010, 7219.12.1090 and 7219.12.9000.