South Korea extends AD duties on stainless bars from three countries

Friday, 13 November 2020 13:40:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission has announced its preliminary decision to extend antidumping (AD) duties ranging from 3.51 percent to 15.39 percent on imports of stainless steel bars from Japan, India and Spain for three years.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7222.11.0000, 7222.19.0000, 7222.20.0000 and 7222.30.0000.

South Korea has been imposing antidumping tariffs on stainless steel bars from these three countries since July 2004, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


