Russia’s NLMK develops new coated steel

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:59:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has developed a new product, namely, steel with antibacterial coating. The new product is scheduled to be launched early this year.

The coating protects the metal’s surface from hazardous microorganisms and can be used in medical and other facilities with strict requirements for cleanliness and safety.

The steel’s coating is based on compounds of copper and silver ions, enabling a 100 percent reduction of bacteria on the steel surface. The ions are injected directly into the coating material, making the product more resistant to mechanical impact and preserving the antibacterial effect for decades.