NLMK starts shipping galvanized steel with new coating

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:49:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has started shipping a new product, galvanized steel with a more corrosion-resistant and eco-friendly coating, for the construction and electrical industries.

The thin organic coating is applied to steel after galvanizing and provides a three-fold corrosion-resistance improvement compared to conventional technology. The new coating includes stronger resistance to stamping and shaping, superior weldability and paintability.

NLMK is planning to produce approximately 100,000 mt of the new product per year.


