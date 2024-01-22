﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s Amurstal breaks production record in 2023

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:16:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based steelmaker Amurstal has shared its production figures for 2023 and its plans for this year.

According to the company, its steel production totaled 969,776 mt in 2023, compared to 744,261 mt in 2022, while it produced over 431,808 mt of rolled products compared to 383,323 mt recorded in the previous year.

In the meantime, Amurstal has increased the productivity of the heating furnace and rolling mill through optimization projects and has reduced its transshipment time.

“I am proud that we were able to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency in the global market. Our successes were made possible thanks to the collective work and dedication of our team. We do not rest on the achieved results and are systematically increasing our presence in the Asia-Pacific markets. In addition, we are implementing investment projects to modernize production. Plans for 2024 include a transition to a new type of product with export potential - steel billets with a cross-section of 150 x 150 [mm]. In this way, we respond to the predicted change in the structure of demand in our segment. A strategic priority for us is to strengthen our position in the market of the Far Eastern Federal District and the Asia-Pacific region, and we are interested in participating in large infrastructure projects in the East of Russia,” Grigory Freidin, general director of Amurstal, stated.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Russia BPI prices settle higher even though demand lacks strength

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia billet prices relatively stable, competition grows

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Severstal to increase structural steel capacity through acquisitions

11 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Russia billet prices set to rise amid stronger scrap and tight supply, but market stuck for now

10 Jan | Longs and Billet

Russia continues gradual HRC exports while local sales weak

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Severstal to invest RUB 139 billion for its decarbonization strategy

22 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI still strong, UK imposes ban on imports unlike EU at least so far

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Severstal orders main technological equipment for new iron ore pellet complex

11 Dec | Steel News

Metalloinvest increases high-quality iron ore concentrate capacity at Lebedinsky GOK

05 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s MMK sets record for daily production of HDG in November

05 Dec | Steel News