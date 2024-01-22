Russia’s Amurstal breaks production record in 2023

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:16:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based steelmaker Amurstal has shared its production figures for 2023 and its plans for this year.

According to the company, its steel production totaled 969,776 mt in 2023, compared to 744,261 mt in 2022, while it produced over 431,808 mt of rolled products compared to 383,323 mt recorded in the previous year.

In the meantime, Amurstal has increased the productivity of the heating furnace and rolling mill through optimization projects and has reduced its transshipment time.

“I am proud that we were able to demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency in the global market. Our successes were made possible thanks to the collective work and dedication of our team. We do not rest on the achieved results and are systematically increasing our presence in the Asia-Pacific markets. In addition, we are implementing investment projects to modernize production. Plans for 2024 include a transition to a new type of product with export potential - steel billets with a cross-section of 150 x 150 [mm]. In this way, we respond to the predicted change in the structure of demand in our segment. A strategic priority for us is to strengthen our position in the market of the Far Eastern Federal District and the Asia-Pacific region, and we are interested in participating in large infrastructure projects in the East of Russia,” Grigory Freidin, general director of Amurstal, stated.