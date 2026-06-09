Russia remains Turkey’s top slab supplier in Jan-Apr 2026 as Vietnam and Algeria gain ground

In April this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 280,747 metric tons, up by 56.5 percent compared to March and down by 5.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $132.93 million, increasing by 59.7 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 898,047 mt, down 27.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 30.5 percent to $420.06 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 450,558 mt, down by 31.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 152,718 mt, down by 57.7 percent, and Algeria with 143,773 mt, up 9.8 percent.

In terms of total tonnage, Turkey’s slab imports decreased by 27.2 percent year on year to 898,047 mt in the January-April period. However, the 56.5 percent month-on-month increase in April imports to 280,747 mt suggests a partial recovery in buying after the weak trend seen in the first quarter. Still, April tonnage remained 5.7 percent lower year on year, indicating that demand has not fully strengthened and that buyers continue to act selectively depending on price, origin, duty advantages and delivery terms. Market developments also point to Russian HRC and slab flows gaining importance in Turkey’s 2026 flat steel trade amid origin checks and trade measures, while Malaysian slab continues to benefit from a duty advantage under the free trade agreement.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 450,558 653,475 -31.1 154,652 210,078 -26.4 Malaysia 152,718 360,656 -57.7 - 53,406 - Algeria 143,773 130,915 9.8 74,706 21,231 251.9 Vietnam 100,364 50,251 99.7 51,362 - - Indonesia 24,917 - - - - - Libya 19,932 - - - - - UK 5,723 19 >1000.0 0.4 6 -94.0 Germany 41 7 508.3 26 7 289.4 China 20 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-April 2026