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Russia remains top slab supplier despite lower shipments to Turkey in January-July 2026

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 12:03:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 315,234 metric tons, up by 120.9 percent compared to June and by 7.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $170.95 million, increasing by 120.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 23.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 1.73 million mt, down 24.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 23.5 percent to $848.70 million, both year on year.

Turkey's slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1.01 million mt, down by -16.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 253,123 mt, down by 55.1 percent and Algeria with 171,405 mt, down by 46.8 percent.

The decline in the overall period was mainly driven by weaker purchases from key suppliers. Imports from Russia decreased by 16.3 percent year on year to 1.01 million mt, although the country remained by far the largest supplier. Imports from Malaysia fell by 55.1 percent to 253,123 mt, while imports from Algeria declined by 46.8 percent to 171,405 mt. In addition, the absence of imports from India and Iran this year also contributed to the overall decline.

By contrast, imports from Vietnam increased by 99.9 percent to 100,450 mt, while imports of 96,657 mt from China and 65,242 mt from Libya, from which no imports were recorded in the same period last year, were among the notable changes in the supply structure. However, these increases remained limited in offsetting the declines in imports from Russia, Malaysia and Algeria.

Turkey's slab import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,008,166   1,205,074  -16.3  169,815   100,757  68.5
Malaysia  253,123   563,578  -55.1  48,780    53,547   -8.9
Algeria  171,405   322,107  -46.8  -     89,857   -
Vietnam  100,450   50,251   99.9  -     -    -
China  96,657    -    -  96,637    -    -
Libya  65,242    -    -  -     -    -
Indonesia  24,917    46,362   -46.3  -     -    -
UK  5,771   20  >1000.0  1   -    -
Germany  57   10  457.3  -     2  -
Sweden  1   -    -  -     -    -

Shares in Turkey's slab imports - January-July 2026

Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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