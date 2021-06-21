﻿
Russia and India working on coking coal supply agreement

Monday, 21 June 2021 13:37:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Russia are working on a “memorandum of cooperation” to act as a framework for the supply of at least 40 million mt of coking coal to India, sources at India’s Ministry of Steel said on Monday, June 21.

The sources said that the document negotiated between Russia’s Ministry of Energy and India’s Ministry of Steel is almost ready and several rounds of virtual meetings have been held between officials, paving the way for India importing at least 40 million mt of coking coal.

Last year, Indian steelmaker Tata Steel had concluded a deal to import coking coal from Russia on a test basis


