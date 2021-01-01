﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

Russia amends scrap trade restriction, squeezing exporters’ margins

At the very end of December, the Russian authorities approved the amendment to the existing export restrictions in the steel scrap segment.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.