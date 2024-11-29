 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia...

Russia increases volume of scrap export quota outside EAEU

Friday, 29 November 2024 14:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Russian government has decided to increase the volume of its quota for exports of ferrous scrap and waste metals to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, according to local media reports.

As a result, the scrap quota volume for exports will increase by 100,000 mt to 650,000 mt, with its deadline until December 31, 2024. As before, the duty rate for the volumes exported as per the quota will remain at five percent, but not less than €15/mt. Once the quota volume is exceeded, duty will also remain unchanged at five percent, but not less than €290/mt.

“This will allow industry participants to sell additional volumes of raw materials in the foreign market, that are not in demand in the domestic market,” the statement reads.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade had proposed to extend quotas for exports of ferrous scrap and waste metals to destinations outside the EAEU until December 31, 2025.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Russia CIS Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Turkish scrap market declines in line with global market

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap prices drop unabated, Asia remains soft despite stability expectations

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

South Korea’s POSCO keeps bids for Japanese scrap stable

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s import scrap market stable amid sluggish trading

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap market drops further, bottom may have been reached

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Some Italian mills lower scrap purchase prices as production halts approach

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices - week 48, 2024

29 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 48, 2024

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Another drop in Turkey’s import scrap market

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in Bangladesh move down in occasional deals

28 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials