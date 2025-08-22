 |  Login 
Russia raises quota for scrap exports beyond EAEU

Friday, 22 August 2025 12:28:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Russian government has announced that it will expand the quota for exporting scrap and waste ferrous metals outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, in addition to Russia. This measure is intended to allow exporters to sell additional volumes that exceed domestic demand, easing oversupply in the local market.

New quota volumes

Under the new resolution, the export quota has been increased by 300,000 mt, bringing the total to 1.8 million mt, up from 1.5 million mt. The ministry of industry and trade will be responsible for allocating the additional quota among foreign trade participants. The resolution will remain in effect until December 31, 2025.

Export duty structure

Export duties remain differentiated based on quota limits:

  • Within the quota: five percent duty, but not less than €15/mt
  • Above the quota: five percent duty, but not less than €290/mt

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Russia CIS Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

