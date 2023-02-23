Ruling party in Mexico calls for analysis of retaliation against US steel

Thursday, 23 February 2023 21:50:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The parliamentary coordinator of Mexican senators from the party in power (MORENA) launched a point of agreement for approval in the Upper House this week, which requests the national foreign trade regulator of Mexico to analyze the products to which the retaliatory tariff would apply if the US decides to impose tariffs on the export of Mexican steel.

Ricardo Monreal Ávila, coordinator of the MORENA Parliamentary Group in the Senate of the Republic, said in the regular session yesterday Wednesday that he submitted a point of agreement on a "delicate steel issue (...) we have to support Mexico."

The point of agreement urges the Ministry of Economy, Mexico's foreign trade regulator, to analyze Mexico's steel trade balance with the United States.

"The purpose of identifying in which of them it is convenient for Mexico to consider the application of retaliatory measures in the event that the United States of America decides to impose tariffs on other unjustified protectionist measures on Mexican steel products," Monreal said in the plenary session of the Chamber of Senators.

The pronouncement of the coordinator of the Senators of the party founded by the current president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was because last week US Democratic and Republican senators requested the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, and the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, to explore protectionist measures against Mexican steel, particularly due to the export of pipelines from Mexico.

A point of agreement is a request from a congressman to his respective chamber (deputies or senators) to assume an institutional position regarding a non-legislative matter.