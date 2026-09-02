Romania's UMB Steel closer to restarting Otelu Rosu with 700,000 mt longs capacity

After more than a decade of inactivity, the restart of the Otelu Rosu steel plant in Romania is taking shape as domestic company UMB Steel moves ahead with the redevelopment of the site. The plant has remained idle since 2012 and is expected to return with around 700,000 mt per year of long steel capacity. The project also marks a significant expansion of UMB's activities beyond infrastructure construction and into steel production.

According to local media reports, the future production route is expected to combine scrap-based EAF steelmaking with continuous casting and rolling. The planned product mix will include rebar and other straight bars, compact coils and wire rod, giving the project a clear focus on construction-related demand. This is particularly relevant given UMB's strong presence in Romania's road and infrastructure sector, which could potentially provide an additional outlet for part of the future production. Meanwhile, the remaining volumes may increase the availability of locally produced long steel once the plant becomes operational.

However, the actual impact of the new capacity will depend largely on market conditions at the time of the restart. Romanian long steel demand remains relatively subdued, while consumption continues to rely heavily on the progress of infrastructure and public investment. Even so, the return of Otelu Rosu could become more relevant if project activity strengthens, both by adding domestic supply and supporting future steel requirements linked to infrastructure development. At the same time, the EAF-based route could give the future plant some advantages in terms of energy use and emissions as environmental requirements in the European steel sector continue to tighten.