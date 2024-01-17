Romania’s Liberty Galati to restart BF No. 5 in coming weeks

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 12:21:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romanian steel producer Liberty Galati, a subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group, will in the coming weeks restart its blast furnace No. 5, which was idled over the Christmas period due to insufficient raw material supply, SteelOrbis has heard. The company has declined to comment on the issue.

The idling interrupted the furnace’s ramp-up which started in December last year. The company had also idled the furnace in question in October last year due to the same reason, as SteelOrbis previously reported.