Liberty Galati imposes surcharges for flat products amid higher costs

Friday, 11 March 2022 16:38:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based steel producer Liberty Galati has stated that Europe is dependent on CIS countries for its natural resources and it has assessed the impact of higher energy costs, input costs and freight costs, and supply chain disruptions against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Besides the higher energy costs, the company has started to face a force majeure situation regarding raw materials and suppliers, and so it will impose surcharges for its flat products for ongoing stable operations at its plants and the continuity of its supplies.

The company is revising its commercial invoices with immediate effect for material in production or pending shipment with surcharges of €125/mt for HRC, CRC and HDG, and €200/mt for hot rolled plates.


