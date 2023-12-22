Romania’s Liberty Galati ramps up production at BF No. 5

Friday, 22 December 2023 09:30:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romanian steel producer Liberty Galati, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, is ramping up the production at its blast furnace No. 5, which was restarted a couple of weeks ago, according to a representative of the company. The furnace was temporarily idled in October due to the severe weather in the Black Sea and the insufficient raw material supply.

In January the Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava will restart its blast furnace No. 3, which was also idled in October due to lower steel demand in Europe, as SteelOrbis previously reported.