Romania’s Liberty Galati resumes production with restart of BF No.5

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:01:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romanian steel producer Liberty Galati, a subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group, has announced that it has resumed its production operations with the restart of blast furnace No. 5, which was idled over the Christmas period due to insufficient raw material supply.

The restart will accelerate production at its downstream mills producing those products which are in high demand, especially heavy plates and hot rolled coils. The company expects to ramp up the blast furnace’s production over the next few weeks and increase its delivery of high-quality Romanian steel products to its customers.

The restart of production will also allow the resumption of supplies of Liberty Galati slabs to other Liberty businesses across Europe, which will lead to the restart of the rolling mills at Poland-based Liberty Częstochowa, Hungary-based Liberty Dunaújváros and Czech subsidiary Liberty Ostrava over the next few weeks.