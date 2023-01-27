Romania’s Liberty Galati to implement new digitization and automation projects to expand product portfolio

Friday, 27 January 2023 12:25:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romania-based Liberty Galati, subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group, has announced that it will implement new digitization and automation projects in 2023 to expand its product portfolio and to increase production flexibility and profitability.

These projects will build on the strategic projects started in 2022 as the business progresses with its ambition to achieve sustainable production and carbon neutrality by 2030.

The company will implement the new automated pipe coating line and start operating the new water-controlled cooling system at the heavy plate mill No. 2. Liberty Galati will also modernize the normalizing furnace at heavy plate mill No. 2 to improve the quality of strip. This year the company will also implement several projects with the aim of reducing production time, such as upgrading the automation at the ladle furnace and the casting machine No. 1.