Monday, 07 June 2021 12:34:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Industry and Information Technology Department of China’s Shandong Province has announced the capacity swap program of Shandong-based Rizhao Iron and Steel.

Accordingly, Rizhao Steel will build three 3,000 cubic meter blast furnaces, two 120 mt converters and two 300 mt converters, while it is planning to complete construction of the facilities in 2022, which will represent 7.5 million mt of annual iron-smelting capacity and 8.7 million mt of annual steelmaking capacity.