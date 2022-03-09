﻿
Risk level increases at ArcelorMittal’s Serra Azul dam in Brazil

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 20:52:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The risk level of ArcelorMittal Brazil’s Serra Azul dam in the city of Itatiaiuçu, Minas Gerais state, rose from two to three, according to a media report by G1.

The risk level of the Itatiaiuçu dam increased as the Brazilian National Mining Agency (ANM), the mining regulator, released a new regulation that sets new standards for the safety of dams. ANM said the company should build a contention structure to avoid “incidents.”

ArcelorMittal Brazil the new regulations don’t change the safety conditions at the dam. It also claimed the structure doesn’t have a risk of collapsing.


