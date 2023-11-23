﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RHI Magnesita India to invest $40 million to augment refractory and allied capacities

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:46:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

RHI Magnesita India, the local arm of Austrian refractory producer, will invest an estimated $40 million over the next two years, to upgrade technology and expand capacities, a company statement said on Thursday, November 23.

“This strategic move includes efforts for de-bottlenecking and the implementation of advanced technologies such as iron ore pelletization and the production of green steel products, the company statement said.

It currently operates at 65 percent capacity and commands nearly a third of the market share in India and is poised for growth with these investments. After successfully integrating three subsidiaries - RHI Clasil, RHI India, and Orient Refractories - and acquiring Dalmia-OCL and Hi-Tech Chemicals, RHI Magnesita India has enhanced its product offerings significantly, the company said.

In addition to scaling up its production capabilities, RHI Magnesita India also plans to increase its capacity utilization by at least 10 percent through the adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

India initiates talks with Mongolia to increase sourcing of coking coal

20 Nov | Steel News

SAIL working on plan to add 15 million mt per year capacity in first phase

20 Nov | Steel News

India’s TIIL to set up greenfield steel precision tube plant

31 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News

SAIL to invest $622 million in FY 2023-24 on sustenance and debottlenecking projects

02 Oct | Steel News

India’s AMNS to complete capacity doubling of Hazira mill by 2026

28 Sep | Steel News

India’s Jindal Hunting Energy Services completes plant for manufacture of OCTG

19 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest in RSSL to increase penetration of infrastructure sector

19 Sep | Steel News

Goa government approves expansion of rebar manufacturing company

24 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel to invest $666 million to build plant to make CRGO steel

03 Aug | Steel News