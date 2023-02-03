Revocation of US AD duties on Brazilian plate will have “low impact” on export volumes

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:32:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

After the US International Trade Commission (ITC) revoked the antidumping duty order on imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Brazil last month, the move is expected to not have a significant impact on export volumes to the US, according to Marco Polo Mello Lopes, executive president of the Brazilian steel institute, IABr.

Mello was quoted by the local press as saying that the decision will have a limited effect, as it does not affect the quotas of finished steel products that can be exported from Brazil to the US.

“It is a welcome gesture, as it removes an hurdle, but it does not turn viable or increase our exports, as such exports remain framed by a volume of quota established in 2018, including a reduction factor,” he said, adding that exports of finished steel products to the US are expected to remain limited to 10,000 mt per year.

The quota established in 2018, under the US section 232, took into consideration the average volume of exports between 2015 and 2017, reduced by 30 percent.