Record HDG consumption in Mexico with 425,000 mt in October

Thursday, 21 December 2023 23:08:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico registered a record at least so far this year with 425,000 metric tons (mt), 31.6 percent, year-over-year, in October. It is the fifth consecutive double-digit annual increase and it is the third consecutive and historic month that exceeds 400 thousand tons per month, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

For the seventh consecutive month, HDG is the second most consumed steel product in Mexico, only surpassed by hot rolled sheet coils (HRC).

Production increased 13.3 percent, year-over-year, in October to 298,000 mt. It is the seventh consecutive annual increase and the eighth increase in the first 10 months of the year. In October, HDG production remained in third position by volume, it was surpassed by hot rolled coil (HRC) and by rebar, which is the most produced steel product in Mexico.

International HDG trade flow increased 21.2 percent or 33,000 mt to total 189,000 mt. Exports decreased 17,000 mt or 35.4 percent, year-over-year, totaling 31,000 mt. Imports increased 50,000 mt or 46.3 percent to 158,000 mt.

In the accumulated to October, consumption increased 9.8 percent or 339,000 mt to 3.80 million mt, production increased 6.1 percent to 2.78 million mt. Trade flow decreased 3.3 percent to 1.72 million mt. Imports grew 4.7 percent to 1.37 million mt and exports decreased 25.2 percent to 353,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero and Nucor-JFE Steel México.