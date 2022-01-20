﻿
English
Rebar costs in greater Buenos Aires area increase 1.2 percent in December

Thursday, 20 January 2022
       

The cost of rebar in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 1.2 percent in December, month-over-month, according to information released this week by statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said rebar was among the products whose cost increased the least within the materials expense category, on a month-over-month analysis.

Indec said cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in December grew 1.5 percent, month-over-month.

Cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in the greater Buenos Aires area in December improved 2.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.9 percent, month-over-month, respectively.


