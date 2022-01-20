Rebar costs in greater Buenos Aires area increase 1.2 percent in December

Thursday, 20 January 2022 21:51:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The cost of rebar in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 1.2 percent in December, month-over-month, according to information released this week by statistics agency, Indec.

Indec said rebar was among the products whose cost increased the least within the materials expense category, on a month-over-month analysis.

Indec said cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area in December grew 1.5 percent, month-over-month.

Cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in the greater Buenos Aires area in December improved 2.5 percent, 0.4 percent and 1.9 percent, month-over-month, respectively.