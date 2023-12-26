Rebar consumption in Mexico up 22 percent in October

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 00:43:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

For the fifth consecutive month, apparent rod consumption in Mexico registered growth. In October it increased 22.6 percent, year over year, to 380,000 metric tons (mt), very close to the maximum volume so far this year (381,000 mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry ( Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The rebar is the fourth largest finished steel product with the highest consumption in Mexico and the one with the highest production in Mexico.

In October, rebar production returned to the positive trend with an increase of 17.4 percent, year-over-year, to 405,000 mt. That production volume is the highest so far this year.

In export, the volume of rebar decreased 32.4 percent or 12,000 mt, totaling 25,000 mt. This volume contrasts with the 77,000 mt exported in May of last year.

In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of the rod.

In the accumulated January-October, rebar consumption in Mexico increased 12.0 percent, year over year, to 3.47 million mt and production increased 0.8 percent to 3.65 million mt.

According to industry data, the steel producers that manufacture rod are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.