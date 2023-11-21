﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Production of iron pellets in Mexico falls 3.5 percent in September

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 00:52:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Iron pellet production in Mexico decreased 3.5 percent, year-over-year, in September to 514,389 metric tons (mt). This behavior was due to the declines registered in the regions of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) and ArcelorMittal. In the area where the Peña Colorada complex operates, it increased 7.5 percent, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The production of iron pellets is linked to the production of steel. In Mexico, steel production accumulated 10 consecutive declines until September.

Of the three large mining regions producing iron pellets in Mexico, the most important, with 68.4 percent of all production, is located in the western state of Colima. In that entity, there is the Peña Colorada mining complex, a joint venture of the Luxembourg-based steel companies: Ternium and ArcelorMittal.

In Colima, production was 351,890 mt, 7.5 percent or 24,514 mt less compared to September of last year. It is the first increase after three consecutive drops. In addition, it is the fourth increase in the last 16 months (since June 2022).

In the region where ArcelorMittal México operates its Las Truchas mining complex in Lázaro Cárdenas, in the western state of Michoacán, production was 113,528 mt, a figure that represented an annual decrease of 0.9 percent compared to September of last year. It is the fourth drop in the first nine months of the year.

Michoacán contributed 22.1 percent of all pellet production in the ninth month of the year, according to Inegi data.

The greatest contraction in pellet production occurred in the northern state of Coahuila, the birthplace of the Altos Hornos de México steel company (AHMSA). In September, production was 48,971 mt, a volume that represented an annual drop of 46.1 percent or 41,885 mt compared to the same month last year.

It is the eighth consecutive annual decline in Coahuila and the 11th decline in the last 12 months. This volume is the lowest in the last 37 years, only surpassed by the almost 39,700 mt in January 1986.

In September, the average value of the metric ton of pellets was MXN 1,363 pesos, a figure that at today's exchange rate represents $77.2/mt. In pesos, the price decreased 15.6 percent in nominal terms (without adjustment to eliminate inflation).

In nominal pesos, in September the 12th annual drop in the average price was recorded. In real terms (pesos adjusted to eliminate the inflationary effect), the drop in price was 19.2 percent and is the 32nd consecutive annual drop.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price hits eight-month high

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees lower pig iron and crude steel outputs in Jan-Sept

16 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price reaches seven-month high

10 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL restarts pellet plant, floats export offer for 50,000 mt

08 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal port import traffic up 8% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL Limited shuts down pellet plant yet again

26 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Singapore’s Meranti Green Steel to secure high-grade iron ore and pellets from Anglo American

24 Oct | Steel News