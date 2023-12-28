﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Production of auto parts in Mexico would grow 17 percent in 2023 to USD $121.7 billion

Thursday, 28 December 2023 23:11:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The estimated value of auto parts production in Mexico for 2023 is $121.7 billion dollars, this is $4.2 billion more than the estimate also made by the business chamber “Industria Nacional de Autopartes” (INA), in the first days of the month ongoing, according to press reports.

The higher estimated value of auto parts production is due to the fact that the United States will conclude 2023 with the best level of sales of new vehicles since 2019, which affects the production of inputs in Mexico, said the general director of the INA, Armando Cortés, cited an informative news item by the Reforma newspaper.

For 2024, the estimated value of production is $125.0 billion, which registering that value would represent an increase of 2.7 percent compared to 2023.

With more than 900 companies members of the INA, Mexico is the fourth largest supplier of auto parts in the world, only surpassed by Japan, the United States and China.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexican domestic scrap prices

28 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexico declares definitive countervailing duties on the import of CRC from Vietnam

28 Dec | Steel News

Consumption of rolled steel plate in Mexico up 29 percent in October

28 Dec | Steel News

Value of production of steel and steel products in Mexico falls 20.8 percent in October

28 Dec | Steel News

Mexican railway GMXT agrees to purchase US - Mexico Rail-Ferry Service

27 Dec | Steel News

Wire rod consumption in Mexico, down 2.2 percent in October

27 Dec | Steel News

CRC consumption in Mexico returns to negative territory, down 0.6 percent in October

27 Dec | Steel News

Mexico begins review of Posco and Hyundai's commitments to the import of CRC from South Korea

27 Dec | Steel News

Rebar consumption in Mexico up 22 percent in October

26 Dec | Steel News

Mexico begins sunset review of seamless steel pipe imported from China

26 Dec | Steel News