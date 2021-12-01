Producer prices in French industry up 2.6 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:49:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, producer prices in French industry rose by 2.6 percent month on month and were up by 14 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). These were the highest increases recorded. Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 1.5 percent in October compared to September and were up 10.0 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In October, prices for exported manufactured products were up one percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.4 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in October prices of exported manufactured products rose by 8.3 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 1.8 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in October increased by 1.5 percent compared to September and rose by 10.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.