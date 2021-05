Thursday, 27 May 2021 10:21:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Primetals Tangshan Technology Services Ltd., a joint venture between Primetals and HBIS Tangsteel, will supply maintenance services for three plate continuous casters at the steel plants No. 1 and No. 2 of China-based HBIS Wusteel, a part of Chinese steel giant HBIS Group.

The duration of the initial term of the maintenance contracts is ten years. The maintenance will increase equipment lifetime and improve product quality.