Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to AM/NS Calvert

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 17:46:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply an RH degasser, a continuous slab casting machine, and material handling equipment to AM/NS Calvert, a joint venture between Nippon Steel Corporation and ArcelorMittal located in Alabama in the US, for the company’s new steel meltshop.

With the continuous casting machine, the plant will be capable of annually producing 1.5 million mt of slab, ranging in thickness from 235 mm to 255 mm, in widths from 950 mm to 2,050 mm, and lengths from 4.2 meters to 11.75 meters, to feed its existing hot strip mill. This expansion will give AM/NS Calvert full control of production quality and the flexibility to produce a broad spectrum of high-quality steel grades for the automotive industry. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Meanwhile, AM/NS Calvert has the capacity to produce 5.3 million mt of flat rolled carbon steel products annually.