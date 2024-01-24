﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSW Steel USA Ohio to upgrade slab casting infrastructure

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 12:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based JSW Steel USA Ohio, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, has chosen UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to upgrade the slab casting infrastructure at its Mingo Junction plant, which will help JSW Steel USA to produce a wider range of slab and expand its product portfolio.

As part of the deal between the two companies, Primetals Technologies will provide a 230 metric ton vacuum tank degasser (VTD) with a dry mechanical vacuum pump system that will enable JSW Steel USA to produce cleaner steel and reduce carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and sulfur emissions in the different process steps.

Primetals will also revamp JSW Steel USA’s continuous slab caster, which usually means a shutdown of three months. However, in this project the downtime will be 30 days. The revamped slab caster will be able to produce API grades and high-quality plates for the US market.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2025.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Asian slab suppliers keep prices stable at high levels in deals to major destinations, including Turkey

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

Slab export deals are closed at stable prices in Brazil

19 Jan | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab export deals close at lower than expected prices

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Price increases for Brazilian slab export offers

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Pecem posts slab shipment record in 2023

05 Jan | Steel News

US slab imports up 142.6 percent in November

04 Jan | Steel News

Price range widens for Brazilian slab export offers

03 Jan | Flats and Slab

Asia’s import slab prices end the year higher, but buyers still focus on cheaper origins

29 Dec | Flats and Slab

Reference price increases for Brazilian slab export offers

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

Reference price Brazilian slab export offers trends mostly stable

26 Dec | Flats and Slab