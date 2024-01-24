JSW Steel USA Ohio to upgrade slab casting infrastructure

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 12:29:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based JSW Steel USA Ohio, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker JSW Steel, has chosen UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to upgrade the slab casting infrastructure at its Mingo Junction plant, which will help JSW Steel USA to produce a wider range of slab and expand its product portfolio.

As part of the deal between the two companies, Primetals Technologies will provide a 230 metric ton vacuum tank degasser (VTD) with a dry mechanical vacuum pump system that will enable JSW Steel USA to produce cleaner steel and reduce carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and sulfur emissions in the different process steps.

Primetals will also revamp JSW Steel USA’s continuous slab caster, which usually means a shutdown of three months. However, in this project the downtime will be 30 days. The revamped slab caster will be able to produce API grades and high-quality plates for the US market.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2025.