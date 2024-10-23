Primetals installs long steel mills at Baoshan Iron and Steel

UK-based Primetals Technologies has recently completed the installation of a plant containing both wire rod and bar-in-coil mills at China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel, according to Primetals.

The first greenfield long rolling investment of Baoshan since 1998, the new plant is designed to increase annual wire rod and bar rolling capacity by 600,000 mt in total and expand the size range with the wire rod mill handling 7.5-29 mm rods and the bar-in-coil line handling 8-50-mm bars.

Primetals used eDrive, one of Primetals Technologies’ newest long rolling solutions in the new mills. Its purpose is to expand the already extensive capabilities of the long rolling mills by increasing load-carrying capacity and reducing long-term costs, enabling low temperature thermomechanical rolling.