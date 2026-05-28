Poland’s JSW sees strategic value in methane capture and energy generation

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced that it invested more than PLN 300 million ($82.22 million) between 2015 and 2025 in projects aimed at increasing methane capture, reducing methane emissions, and utilizing methane for energy generation across its mining operations.

According to the company, methane drainage systems are essential for improving underground mining safety by removing methane from coal seams and reducing explosion risks.

Captured methane used for energy generation

JSW stated that the methane captured through drainage systems is used as a fuel source in boilers and cogeneration units to generate electricity and heat for mine operations.

Adam Rozmus, vice president of JSW’s management board for technical and operational affairs, said methane emissions are an unavoidable characteristic of coking coal mining and emphasized that miner safety remains the company’s highest priority. He noted that methane must be effectively removed through dedicated methane drainage systems and mine ventilation infrastructure.

Company operates 40 MW methane cogeneration network

JSW currently operates 11 cogeneration units with a combined installed capacity of 40 MW across its mining facilities.

In 2025, the company generated approximately 142,000 MWh of electricity from methane-fueled cogeneration while utilizing more than 34 million cubic meters of methane. This level of electricity production is comparable to the annual power consumption of a city with approximately 50,000 inhabitants.

Additional cogeneration units under construction

The company also announced that it is continuing to expand its methane utilization infrastructure. A total of 14 additional cogeneration units are currently under construction, including six units at the Budryk mine, four units at the Szczygłowice mine, and four units at the Pniówek mine. Once completed, total installed cogeneration capacity is expected to increase to 60 MW.

Methane projects lower operating costs

JSW stated that electricity production from its methane-based cogeneration systems reduced operating costs by more than PLN 62 million ($17 million) in 2025 by decreasing the need to purchase electricity from external suppliers. Under its Methane Emission Reduction Program, the company aims to achieve methane drainage efficiency of 50 percent by 2027 while commercially utilizing 95 percent of captured methane.

Rozmus stated that JSW sees substantial economic and energy potential in methane captured from coal seams and considers methane capture and utilization projects a strategic priority aligned with both environmental and operational objectives.