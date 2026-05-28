China’s FAI in construction of roads and waterways loses 7.8 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in the January-March period this year amounted to RMB 894.4 billion ($131 billion), down 5.9 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT).

In the given period, the FAI in construction of roads and waterways in China totaled RMB 600.4 billion ($87.9 billion) and RMB 65.0 billion ($9.5 billion), down 8.1 percent and 4.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The slowdown in investments in transportation was contrasted with the general trend seen in the infrastructure segment. In the first four months, total FAI in China's infrastructure increased by 4.3 percent year on year (the reverse from the downward trend in infrastructure in 2025). This year, traditional rail, road and airport projects are expected to be stable, while “new infrastructure” like computing centers, 5G and 6G networks, electric vehicle charging piles, and low-altitude flight infrastructure will grow fast.

The share of infrastructure sector in total steel consumption in China was 15 percent in 2024. With growth of machinery share in total steel usage, infrastructure segment share is expected to narrow further.

$1 = RMB 6.824