 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: Passenger vehicle sales in China to total 1.52 million units in May 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 08:41:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has stated that passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 1.52 million units in March this year, up 9.9 percent month on month, while down 21.6 percent year on year.

In particular, new energy vehicle retail sales in China are likely to reach 950,000 units, up 12.0 percent month on month, with the market penetration rate of NEVs standing at around 62.5 percent in March, standing above 50 percent again, signaling NEVs have still been the primary driving force behind the market recovery. Consumers’ expectations for car purchases have become more rational, and the auto market is undergoing a moderate recovery.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s semis exports up 47.77% in Jan-Apr 2026

25 May | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in mid-May 2026

25 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 22, 2026

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways, mood changes to more cautious

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move down amid weaker HRC futures

22 May | Flats and Slab

SE Asian billet importers lower bids below $500/mt CFR amid weak Chinese market

22 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar retreats under pressure of local market, outlook rather bearish

22 May | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in mid-May 2026, while up 14.5 percent year on year

22 May | Steel News

Export value of steel products from Hebei Province to ASEAN surge 1.3-fold this year

22 May | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late May 2026

22 May | Longs and Billet