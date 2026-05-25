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China’s semis exports up 47.77% in Jan-Apr 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 08:39:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s semi-finished steel exports amounted to 4.94 million mt, up 47.77 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In April alone, China’s semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.64 million mt, up 7.31 percent month on month, while increasing by 109.03 percent year on year, signaling the strong demand for semi-finished steel in international market, according to China’s customs authorities. Meanwhile, the slack demand for finished steel in the Chinese domestic market contributed to steelmakers’ strong export momentum. 


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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