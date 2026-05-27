China’s stainless steel exports down 28.47 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 545,700 mt and 1.1972 million mt, down 7.79 percent and 28.47 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In April alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 169,700 mt and 394,300 mt, up 24.83 percent and up 27.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 19.42 percent and down 11.94 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first four months, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 651,500 mt, down 39.7 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 224,600 mt, down 26.5 percent year on year.

In April this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 19,400 mt, up 37.42 percent month on month, while decreasing by 61.47 percent year on year. In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 61,200 mt, up 91.9 percent year on year.