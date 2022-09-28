Poland’s JSW KOKS sees reduced output at Przyjaźń plant due to accident

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:08:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based JSW KOKS S.A., a coke mill belonging to Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW), is continuing to investigate the reasons for the explosion at its Przyjaźń coking plant in Dabrowa Gornicza on September 22.

While searching for a temporary solution to supply coal to its coke oven batteries, the company is forced to maintain reduced production levels in accordance with available stocks. In contrast to the Przyjaźń coking plant, the Radlin and Jadwiga coking plants are currently operating without any disruptions, with their production potential being used to offset the losses caused by the accident at the Przyjaźń plant. “JSW Group has coke reserves accumulated both at Polish ports and in other external storage yards, which will be used, along with the increased production at the abovementioned other coking plants, to meet current contractual obligations,” the company stated.

The annual capacity of JSW KOKS S.A. is around 3 million mt of high quality metallurgical coke per year.