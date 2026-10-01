Usiminas to rebuild idled coke production battery in Brazil

Usiminas has begun a new investment phase at its Ipatinga plant, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, with the reconstruction of Battery 4 at Coke Plant 2. The project, valued at the equivalent of $325 million, will run through 2029, when the new battery is expected to come online.

According to the company, resuming in-house coke production will allow greater use of inputs produced by Usiminas itself, making operations more efficient, predictable and competitive.

The work includes equipping Battery 4 with modern technologies. Upon completion, Usiminas aims to restore its coke and coke oven gas production capacity, reducing its reliance on third-party coke supplies.

Usiminas CEO Marcelo Chara said the investment reinforces the commitment of both the company and its shareholder, Ternium, to Brazilian industry and industrial employment. He added that the reconstruction of Battery 4 is part of a series of ongoing investments at the Ipatinga plant, which includes the repair of Battery 3 at Coke Plant 2, a new pulverized coal injection (PCI) system and a new gasometer.