Wednesday, 16 November 2022 14:44:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply bar finishing technologies to Polish steelmaker Cognor’s plant in Stalowa Wola, Poland.

The order, which will consist of a fully automated, high-productivity bar straightening line to process diameters up to 250 mm, will allow Cognor to make up to 15 percent savings in energy consumption.

The new line will be in operation by the end of 2023.