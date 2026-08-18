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Poland's JSW seeks PLN 1.07 billion loan from ARP amid restructuring

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 12:00:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced that its management board has approved the submission of an application to Poland's Industrial Development Agency (ARP) for a loan of up to PLN 1.07 billion ($286.77 million).

The proposed financing would replace the previously planned sale to ARP of shares in Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów S.A. (PBSz) and Jastrzębskie Zakłady Remontowe Sp. z o.o. (JZR) under a preliminary sales agreement signed in March 2026. The proposed loan amount corresponds to the combined initial sale price of the PBSz and JZR shares specified in the preliminary agreement.

Loan to support restructuring process

JSW stated that proceeds from the potential loan would be used to finance its operations during its restructuring process. The restructuring includes measures aimed at reducing operating costs and optimizing the operations of the JSW Capital Group.

The company stressed that submitting the application does not guarantee that the financing will be granted. The final decision will depend on further financial and legal analyses by ARP, the agreement of financing documentation and the receipt of the required approvals, including approvals from JSW's financing institutions.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking JSW 

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