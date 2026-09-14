 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Huta...

Huta Częstochowa and Hyundai Rotem sign MoU for armor steel supply

Monday, 14 September 2026 13:55:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Polish steelmaker Huta Częstochowa has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean defense manufacturer Hyundai Rotem to assess the potential supply of locally produced armor steel plates for K2PL tanks and other military vehicles.

The agreement establishes a framework for further technical and commercial discussions between the companies regarding the possible use of Huta Częstochowa's armor steel in Hyundai Rotem's military vehicle programs.

Companies to assess technical suitability of armor steel

Under the MoU, Hyundai Rotem and Huta Częstochowa will jointly evaluate whether the Polish producer can supply armor steel plates for K2PL tanks, support vehicles and other military platforms. The assessment will include whether the steel products meet the applicable technical and quality requirements.

The agreement forms part of Hyundai Rotem's efforts to increase the participation of Polish industry in its K2 tank program. Under the second implementing contract, 61 K2PL tanks are scheduled to be manufactured in Poland, while the contract also covers more than 80 specialized support vehicles. Technology transfer and localization are key elements of the program, with Polish manufacturers expected to progressively develop capabilities for the production of hulls, turrets and other major components.

Huta Częstochowa expands role in Polish defense industry

Huta Częstochowa obtained a license from Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration in April this year allowing it to manufacture and trade products and technologies intended for military and police applications. In May, shares in the steelmaker were acquired by Poland's Military Property Agency and Węglokoks

Huta Częstochowa management board president Adrian Sienicki said the company's participation in the localization of K2 tank production and maintenance demonstrates its production capabilities and potential to supply Poland's defense sector.

Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Polish scrap market stable in August, slight rises possible in September

03 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland's JSW seeks PLN 1.07 billion loan from ARP amid restructuring

18 Aug | Steel News

Polish scrap prices decline in July amid summer lull

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal Poland upgrades rail infrastructure at Kraków plant to streamline logistics

28 Jul | Steel News

Poland’s Węglokoks updates steel investment plan with projects worth over about $132 million

10 Jul | Steel News

Polish scrap market sluggish at start of summer season

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

European longs market weak, still no news on safeguard quotas

26 Jun | Longs and Billet

Polish scrap prices show first signs of weakness both locally and for exports

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

European longs markets remain quiet, awaiting updates on new safeguard measures

19 Jun | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal Poland increases raw material transport capacity, receives largest iron ore delivery

16 Jun | Steel News