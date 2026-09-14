Huta Częstochowa and Hyundai Rotem sign MoU for armor steel supply

Polish steelmaker Huta Częstochowa has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean defense manufacturer Hyundai Rotem to assess the potential supply of locally produced armor steel plates for K2PL tanks and other military vehicles.

The agreement establishes a framework for further technical and commercial discussions between the companies regarding the possible use of Huta Częstochowa's armor steel in Hyundai Rotem's military vehicle programs.

Companies to assess technical suitability of armor steel

Under the MoU, Hyundai Rotem and Huta Częstochowa will jointly evaluate whether the Polish producer can supply armor steel plates for K2PL tanks, support vehicles and other military platforms. The assessment will include whether the steel products meet the applicable technical and quality requirements.

The agreement forms part of Hyundai Rotem's efforts to increase the participation of Polish industry in its K2 tank program. Under the second implementing contract, 61 K2PL tanks are scheduled to be manufactured in Poland, while the contract also covers more than 80 specialized support vehicles. Technology transfer and localization are key elements of the program, with Polish manufacturers expected to progressively develop capabilities for the production of hulls, turrets and other major components.

Huta Częstochowa expands role in Polish defense industry

Huta Częstochowa obtained a license from Poland's Ministry of the Interior and Administration in April this year allowing it to manufacture and trade products and technologies intended for military and police applications. In May, shares in the steelmaker were acquired by Poland's Military Property Agency and Węglokoks

Huta Częstochowa management board president Adrian Sienicki said the company's participation in the localization of K2 tank production and maintenance demonstrates its production capabilities and potential to supply Poland's defense sector.