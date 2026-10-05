Poland's JSW narrows net loss in Q2 2026 as sales revenues improve

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

The company recorded a net loss of PLN 427.5 million ($109.7 million) in the second quarter of 2026 amid challenging market conditions and lower coking coal prices. JSW's net loss narrowed compared to net loss of PLN 615.9 million in the first quarter, due to higher sales revenues. JSW's sales revenues were 7.1 percent higher than in the first quarter of 2026, reaching nearly PLN 2.3 billion ($590.2 million). The company's EBITDA for the second quarter of this year amounted to PLN 51.8 million ($13.3 million).

JSW ended the first half of 2026 with a net loss of PLN 1.04 billion ($266.9 million), less than half the amount recorded in the same period last year. Despite the loss, the first half-year results demonstrate the initial effects of restructuring measures aimed at stabilizing the financial situation and permanently improving the efficiency of the JSW Group's operations. The company's sales revenues were 5.8 percent lower, amounting to over PLN 4.3 billion ($1.10 billion).

In the second quarter of this year, the company produced over 3.2 million mt of coal, a level similar to the first quarter. During the same period, coke production fell by 10.9 percent, reaching just under 700,000 mt. However, in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year, there was an increase in both coal and coke production. Coal production increased by 4.2 percent, to 6.5 million mt, and coke by 1.1 percent to 1.4 million mt.

Coal sales to external customers in the second quarter of this year amounted to over 2.05 million mt, an 8.7 percent increase compared to the first three months of 2026. Coke sales during the period in question reached nearly 700,000 mt, a 10.7 percent decrease.