Poland-based JSW declares force majeure

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 11:22:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Following two consecutive accidents at its mines, Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW), the biggest European coking coal and metallurgical coke producer, has declared a force majeure.

Accordingly, the production operations at the Zofiówka Section of KWK Borynia-Zofiówka have been suspended, while the entire region in KWK Pniówek where the second mine accident occurred has been sealed off. The duration of maintenance remains uncertain as of today. As a result of reduced production until the end of 2022, the company's coal output is expected consequently to amount to 400,000 mt.



Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the current year, the company's coal production reached 3.77 million mt, up 8.8 percent year on year. In particular, the company's merchant coking coal sales in the same period increased by 5.35 percent year on year, to 1.77 million mt, while the sales of coke, on the contrary, decreased by six percent year on year, to 950,000 mt.

