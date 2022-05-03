﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Poland-based JSW declares force majeure

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 11:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Following two consecutive accidents at its mines, Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW), the biggest European coking coal and metallurgical coke producer, has declared a force majeure.

Accordingly, the production operations at the Zofiówka Section of KWK Borynia-Zofiówka have been suspended, while the entire region in KWK Pniówek where the second mine accident occurred has been sealed off. The duration of maintenance remains uncertain as of today. As a result of reduced production until the end of 2022, the company's coal output is expected consequently to amount to 400,000 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the current year, the company's coal production reached 3.77 million mt, up 8.8 percent year on year. In particular, the company's merchant coking coal sales in the same period increased by 5.35 percent year on year, to 1.77 million mt, while the sales of coke, on the contrary, decreased by six percent year on year, to 950,000 mt.
 


Tags: Poland European Union steelmaking 

Similar articles

17 Feb

Liberty Częstochowa starts modernization of plate mill
23 Dec

Poland’s Liberty Częstochowa to modernize plate mill to increase output
25 Jan

Liberty indicated as preferred bidder for Polish mill Hutu Częstochowa
19 Jan

Liberty Steel restarts EAF at Hutu Częstochowa
04 Feb

ArcelorMittal Poland to restart its blast furnace in Krakow
26 Jul

ArcelorMittal postpones temporary idling of steelmaking at Krakow
20 Mar

ArcelorMittal supplies rebar for metro stations in Warsaw
17 Feb

JSW to restart coking coal supplies for ArcelorMittal Poland
27 Mar

SMS Meer to supply HF tube welding line for Poland’s Huta Łabędy
25 Feb

ArcelorMittal opens long rail mill, wins big order from Deutsche Bahn