Poland’s Huta Częstochowa plans 300,000 mt of steel output in 2025, 500,000 mt in 2026

Thursday, 16 October 2025 11:14:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Polish steelmaker Huta Częstochowa, a subsidiary of Poland-based coking coal exporter Węglokoks, continues to ramp up output. According to local media reports, the company produced 213,000 mt of steel and sold 160,000 mt of flat rolled products in the current year up to the end of September and aims to reach 300,000 mt of production by the year-end and 500,000 mt in 2026.

The company has produced more than 100,000 mt of steel since the resumption of production in January 2025, following a year of shutdown, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Product diversification and certifications

The company has restarted thick-gauge rolled product production and now supplies dual-use steels for both civilian and defense purposes. New developments include low-silicon and high-deformation low-carbon steels, expanding its portfolio to serve the shipbuilding and offshore wind energy sectors.

Expansion toward armored steel production

Huta Częstochowa is pursuing a license to produce armored and ballistic sheets, a segment where it already has the necessary technical capacity. This move is expected to strengthen its position in the defense industry and broaden its product range.


