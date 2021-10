Wednesday, 13 October 2021 20:47:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian steel wire producer Prodac Bekaert will invest $15 million to expand its El Callao plant. The expansion project is expected for 2022, according to media reports.

Prodac plans to increase existing capacity of 140,000 mt/year by 60,000 mt to 200,000 mt. The expansion aims to help the company meet demand for both the domestic and export markets. Prodac ships its product to over 45 countries.

The company said it expects to reach revenues of $240 million in full-year 2021.