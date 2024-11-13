Passenger vehicle sales in China up 3.7% in January-October

In October this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.706 million units and 2.755 million units, up 8.2 percent and 9.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 7.7 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first ten months of the year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 21.349 million units and 21.434 million units, up 3.0 percent and 3.7 percent year on year.