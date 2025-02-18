 |  Login 
Passenger vehicle sales in China up 0.8% in January

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 09:47:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In January this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.151 million units and 2.133 million units, down 28.4 percent and 31.6 percent month on month, while up 3.3 percent and 0.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In January, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 299,000 units and 290,000 units, decreasing by 17.2 percent and 21.2 percent month on month, decreasing by 8.6 percent and 10.3 percent year on year, respectively.   


